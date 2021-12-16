Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.59

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.59 and traded as low as $109.35. Hitachi shares last traded at $110.96, with a volume of 32,683 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

