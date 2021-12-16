HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75. 37,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,666,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 79.88% and a return on equity of 63.04%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

