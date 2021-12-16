HoDooi (HOD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.34 or 0.08312339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00079112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,337.30 or 0.99323095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00052378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

