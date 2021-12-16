Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.23 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

