Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.83

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.83 and traded as high as C$41.13. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.62, with a volume of 226,510 shares changing hands.

HCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.83.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.2600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

