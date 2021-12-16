home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of home24 SE (ETR:H24) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €10.65 ($11.97) and last traded at €10.73 ($12.06). Approximately 103,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.81 ($12.15).

H24 has been the topic of several research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.06) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.26 and its 200-day moving average is €14.72. The company has a market cap of $311.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

