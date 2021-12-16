HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $84.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.10 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $100.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $341.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.30 million to $350.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $322.21 million, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $49.50 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HomeStreet by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in HomeStreet by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in HomeStreet by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

