Honest Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Honest has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $53,154.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.35 or 0.08305559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,043.83 or 0.99848763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

