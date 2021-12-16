Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.42) and last traded at GBX 945 ($12.49). Approximately 14,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 23,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.55).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 962.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 960.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

