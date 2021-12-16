Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $210.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.97 and a 200-day moving average of $221.71. The firm has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

