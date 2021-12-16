Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.
Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
