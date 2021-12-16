Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Shares Down 4.5%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares fell 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 284,365 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 236,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

