Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.71 Million

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $45.72 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.66 or 0.08229581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00079342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.52 or 0.99960987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

