Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 484 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 484 ($6.40). 40,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 136,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.54).
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of £664.12 million and a PE ratio of 107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 490.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 413.33.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (LON:HOTC)
Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.
