Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 484 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 484 ($6.40). 40,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 136,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £664.12 million and a PE ratio of 107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 490.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 413.33.

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.62), for a total transaction of £17,535 ($23,172.99).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.