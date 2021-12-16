Howard Capital Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

