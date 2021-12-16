Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company.

Hubbell stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.28. The stock had a trading volume of 202,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.96. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

