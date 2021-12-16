Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.44 ($67.91).

ETR BOSS opened at €53.96 ($60.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 80.18. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($67.39). The business’s 50-day moving average is €54.16 and its 200 day moving average is €50.79.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

