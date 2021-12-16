Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.44 ($67.91).

ETR BOSS opened at €53.96 ($60.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 80.18. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($67.39). The business’s 50-day moving average is €54.16 and its 200 day moving average is €50.79.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

