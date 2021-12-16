Humaniq Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $7,545.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00206548 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

