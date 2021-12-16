Huntington National Bank Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 102,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,277,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $647.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.41. The company has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

