Huntington National Bank Has $13.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $239.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average is $229.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

