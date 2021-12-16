Huntington National Bank Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $975,538. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

