Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.