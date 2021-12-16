Huntington National Bank Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.1% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $306,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. The firm has a market cap of $466.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

