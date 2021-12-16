Huobi BTC (HBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.77 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $48,301.53 or 1.00221687 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $6.77 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00055485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.37 or 0.08337794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,195.47 or 1.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00052844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002694 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

