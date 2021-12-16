Huobi Token (HT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.94 or 0.00020798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $103.86 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00205686 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,308,566 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.