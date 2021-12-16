HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Achieves $526,171.99

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $526,171.99 and $110,001.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00070634 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

