HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,471.43

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $16,471.43 and $2,512.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00205686 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

