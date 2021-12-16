I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $26,327.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00275849 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008700 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015461 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,286,421 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

