I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.0791 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1,078.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00273839 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008428 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003044 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,287,715 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

