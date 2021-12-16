IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Short Interest Update

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

IBEX Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday. IBEX Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

IBEX Technologies Company Profile

IBEX Technologies, Inc manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use. The firm also specializes in the custom aliquoting, filling, and lyophilization of enzymes in diagnostic disposables for medical devices. Its products include glycobiology enxymes, collagen assays, collagen antibodies, diamine oxidase liquid.

