IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Short Interest Update

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
IBEX Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday. IBEX Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.
IBEX Technologies Company Profile
