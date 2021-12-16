iBTC Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, iBTC has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. iBTC has a total market cap of $32,560.61 and approximately $23.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.70 or 0.08214953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.99 or 1.00161993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

