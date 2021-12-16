Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,600.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $4,600.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.02 or 0.08319227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,806.45 or 0.99977605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

