IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

