Idena Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,009.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Idena has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $151,009.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00055485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.17 or 0.00216137 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00139132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.37 or 0.08337794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,030,248 coins and its circulating supply is 54,727,496 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

