Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the November 15th total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IDRA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 17,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,885. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.64. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.