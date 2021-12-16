IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of IDBA traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $359.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 134.58% and a negative net margin of 1,112.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

