IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $238.57

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.57 and last traded at $238.44, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Get IDEX alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.