IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get IHI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHICY remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. IHI has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.