IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,963 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.