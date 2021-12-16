Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 2,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 146,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ikena Oncology news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,278 shares of company stock valued at $400,332 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,073,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

