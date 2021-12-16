Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,677. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $245.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.