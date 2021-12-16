iMe Lab Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $761,781.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.89 or 0.08251963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.04 or 0.99865865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

