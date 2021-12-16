Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $81.91

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $89.09. Impinj shares last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 659 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,057,710 shares of company stock valued at $82,728,935. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

