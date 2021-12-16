India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Shares Up 2.5%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.65). 808,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 357,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of £140.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.30.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

