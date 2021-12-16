Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.99

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.99 and traded as low as C$3.75. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 14,486 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$238.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

