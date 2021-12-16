Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the November 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IDEXY stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 283,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.