Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Infinera worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,645,000 after buying an additional 293,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,733,000 after buying an additional 136,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Infinera by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 236,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,578,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Infinera stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

