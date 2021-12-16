Infinitecoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $17.76 million and $6.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

