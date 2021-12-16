InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the November 15th total of 666,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,877. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $9,609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

