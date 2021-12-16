Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce $67.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $68.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $276.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $397.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 966,390 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 423,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 326,420 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

